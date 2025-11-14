Nara Lokesh Shares 3 Powerful Reasons Why Investors Should Choose Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resource Development Nara Lokesh outlines the three biggest reasons why investors across the world should choose Andhra Pradesh as their preferred destination. He highlights the state’s proven leadership under CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, the unmatched speed of governance that accelerates approvals and project execution, and the strength of a double-engine bullet train government powered by the vision of PM Narendra Modi and the Andhra Pradesh administration. Lokesh emphasises AP’s commitment to reforms, investor confidence, proactive policy support, and long-term partnership with industry. He invites investors to experience the promise of Visakhapatnam, Amravati, and the state’s mission to contribute to India’s Viksit Bharat vision and build a $2.4 trillion Andhra Pradesh economy.