Narendra Modi Govt's Waqf Bill: Major Overhaul Or Political Storm?

The Modi government is moving forward with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aiming to curb the vast powers of Waqf Boards, India's third-largest landowners after the Railways and the Armed Forces. Under the new bill, major changes include - a more flexible registration process for Waqf properties, replacing DMs by senior state officials for property decisions, a revised board composition, mandating non-Muslim members and Islamic law experts and government-led surveys of Waqf land. While the ruling BJP claims these reforms ensure transparency and accountability, the opposition calls it a direct attack on minority institutions. The bill has triggered a political storm, with a Joint Parliamentary Committee recommending 14 amendments — but not all opposition concerns have been addressed. As the bill faces its final test in Parliament, will it pass smoothly or lead to another fierce debate?