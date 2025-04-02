scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Narendra Modi Govt's Waqf Bill: Major Overhaul Or Political Storm?

Feedback

Narendra Modi Govt's Waqf Bill: Major Overhaul Or Political Storm?

The Modi government is moving forward with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aiming to curb the vast powers of Waqf Boards, India's third-largest landowners after the Railways and the Armed Forces. Under the new bill, major changes include - a more flexible registration process for Waqf properties, replacing DMs by senior state officials for property decisions, a revised board composition, mandating non-Muslim members and Islamic law experts and government-led surveys of Waqf land. While the ruling BJP claims these reforms ensure transparency and accountability, the opposition calls it a direct attack on minority institutions. The bill has triggered a political storm, with a Joint Parliamentary Committee recommending 14 amendments — but not all opposition concerns have been addressed. As the bill faces its final test in Parliament, will it pass smoothly or lead to another fierce debate?

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement