NASA Rover Finds Clues Of Ancient Life On Mars | Perseverance Discovery

A breakthrough discovery by NASA’s Perseverance rover could change our understanding of life beyond Earth. The rover drilled into a Martian rock formation called the Bright Angel and uncovered minerals linked to microbial life. Scientists have named the sample ‘Sapphire Canyon’ and say it contains organic carbon compounds and iron-rich minerals, both strong indicators of past habitability. NASA also released never-before-seen images from Perseverance showing the rocky terrain of Mars that resembles Earth’s deserts. While retrieval of these samples may not happen until the 2040s, this discovery brings us a step closer to answering the ultimate question: Are we alone in the universe? Watch the full report on NASA’s stunning Mars findings.