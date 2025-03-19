NASA Spacex Crew-9 Splashes Down Safely – Sunita Williams & Team Return!

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission has successfully splashed down off the coast of Florida near Tallahassee at 5:57 PM EDT, bringing home NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. The mission marked another milestone in space exploration, safely returning the crew from the International Space Station (ISS). The Crew Dragon capsule withstood the intense re-entry phase before making a smooth splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean, where recovery teams promptly retrieved the astronauts. Sunita Williams, a veteran astronaut, continues to inspire with her contributions to space missions. This successful return highlights NASA and SpaceX's commitment to safe space travel and advances in the Commercial Crew Program. Stay tuned for more updates on their mission and upcoming space explorations!