Business Today
NASA’s Stranded Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Set For Long-Awaited Homecoming

After spending nine months stranded aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally set to return to Earth. Initially part of a short-term test mission aboard Boeing’s Starliner capsule, their stay was extended due to technical snags. Now, with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 successfully docking with the ISS, Crew-10 members have arrived to take over operations. Williams and Wilmore are expected to land on Wednesday, marking the end of their unexpectedly prolonged mission.

