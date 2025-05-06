Business Today
Nation On Simulated High Alert: India's Ground Drills Push Preparedness To The Limit

  New Delhi,
  May 6, 2025,
  • Updated May 6, 2025, 4:24 PM IST

India is conducting a large-scale nationwide mock drill to evaluate its readiness in times of crisis. The exercise includes testing air raid sirens, implementing blackout protocols, training civilians in basic self-defence, camouflaging vital installations, and updating evacuation routes. These simulations aim to ensure that both authorities and citizens are better prepared for emergencies such as attacks, natural disasters, or high-alert situations. The message is clear: India is strengthening its civil defence strategy to safeguard lives and critical infrastructure.

