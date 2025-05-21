National Security Or Political Strategy? Operation Sindoor Sparks BJP-Congress Showdown

The political temperature is rising over Operation Sindoor, as the Congress and BJP engage in a fierce war of words. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Modi government of compromising national security by allegedly informing Pakistan ahead of the military operation. He cites External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s statement as proof. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge went a step further, calling the operation a “chutput conflict.” In response, the BJP has hit back hard. The Ministry of External Affairs and the DGMO have both denied Rahul Gandhi’s claims, calling them false and misleading. BJP also shared a morphed image of Rahul Gandhi with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, alleging that the Congress is playing into Pakistan’s hands. As Operation Sindoor winds down on the ground, a political storm continues to brew in the capital.