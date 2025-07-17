NATO Warns Of 'Hard Sanctions' | Puri Fires Back: We'll Buy Oil From Wherever We Have To

NATO Secretary General recently warned of “very hard” secondary sanctions on countries like India, China, and Brazil for continuing business with Russia. Days after that statement, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri responded to a question on the potential impact on India’s oil imports from Russia. In a detailed and candid response, Puri asserts that India feels “no pressure” and will continue sourcing oil based on national interest and consumer needs. He explains how India diversified its crude suppliers from 27 countries to nearly 40, and justifies purchases from Russia as a logical economic decision — not a political stance. Using hard numbers and global examples, Puri highlights how even NATO allies like Turkey, EU nations, and Japan continue to buy Russian oil and gas in large volumes. He questions the global “hypocrisy” and emphasizes that Russian oil has never been under sanctions, only subject to a price cap. The Minister also outlines India's preparedness — from strategic reserves to increasing exploration and production — and underlines the country’s long-term plan to ensure energy security through resilience and diversification, including future prospects with countries like Venezuela, Iran, and Brazil.