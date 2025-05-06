Naval Flex: Tamal Warship | Stealth Frigate With BrahMos Enhances Sea Power Amid Indo-Pak War Clouds

India is boosting its sea power with Tamal — a cutting-edge stealth guided missile frigate built in Russia. Armed with radar-evading tech and the lethal BrahMos missile, Tamal can strike with precision over a 3,000 km range and speeds up to 55 km/h. It joins the Navy alongside INS Tushil, already inducted in December 2024. India has also deployed P-8I Poseidon aircraft, MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones, and satellites to monitor Pakistan’s naval movements in the Arabian Sea. Beyond warships, the Indian Navy and DRDO have successfully tested an indigenous Multi-Influence Ground Mine, developed in Visakhapatnam. This new naval mine system significantly boosts India’s underwater combat capabilities.