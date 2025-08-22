Business Today
Navarro Slams India, China Defends Delhi Against Trump Tariffs

  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 22, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 22, 2025, 1:34 PM IST

 

Trump adviser Peter Navarro has accused India of “cosying up” to Russia and China, linking its Russian oil purchases to Moscow’s war chest and justifying steep tariffs on Indian goods. But in a dramatic twist, Xu Feihong, China’s Ambassador to India defended New Delhi, saying the US is weaponising tariffs as bargaining chips and imposing duties of up to 50%. He declared that Beijing “will firmly stand with India” in opposing Washington’s pressure, calling for a fair multilateral trading system under the WTO. The contrasting statements highlight how India has become a central player in the global tariff war, caught between American pressure and Chinese overtures.

