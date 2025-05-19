Business Today
News
bt tv
'Nehru Gifted Rivers To Pakistan, Even Paid Them To Build Canals' : Shivraj Singh On Indus Deal

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 19, 2025,
  • Updated May 19, 2025, 5:25 PM IST

Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks out about what he calls a grave injustice to the nation and its farmers — the Indus Waters Treaty, signed during Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure as Prime Minister. Chouhan alleges that over 80% of India's river water, originating from Indian soil, was handed over to Pakistan, along with a hefty sum of ₹33 million at the time — equivalent to ₹5,500 crore today. He questions why India not only gave away vital water resources but also funded Pakistan’s canal and water infrastructure, calling it an act of "dariya dili" (extreme generosity) at the expense of Indian farmers. He claims that experts had opposed the move, but Nehru allegedly overruled them, forcing a compromise. Chouhan’s remarks highlight long-standing concerns over the treaty and its impact on Indian agriculture and national security.

