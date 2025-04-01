NEP 2020 Sparks Political Clash | Sonia Gandhi Vs BJP | Education Policy Debate Heats Up

The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has triggered a fresh political battle, with Sonia Gandhi launching a fierce attack on the BJP-led central government. In a hard-hitting op-ed, she accused the government of using "centralisation, commercialisation, and communalisation" to reshape the education system. While Sonia avoided mentioning the three-language policy, a key concern of ally DMK, the Dravidian party joined the attack, alleging an attempt to impose Hindi. Jairam Ramesh and DMK’s A Saravanan backed Sonia’s claims, intensifying the opposition’s stand. The BJP, however, strongly refuted the allegations. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defended NEP 2020, stating that the government is replacing British-era slavery with education that instils ‘Indianness’. The BJP also dismissed DMK’s opposition as a diversion tactic from its governance failures. With the NEP debate gaining momentum, will this policy reshape India’s education, or is it another political flashpoint?