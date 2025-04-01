scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
NEP 2020 Sparks Political Clash | Sonia Gandhi Vs BJP | Education Policy Debate Heats Up

Feedback

NEP 2020 Sparks Political Clash | Sonia Gandhi Vs BJP | Education Policy Debate Heats Up

The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has triggered a fresh political battle, with Sonia Gandhi launching a fierce attack on the BJP-led central government. In a hard-hitting op-ed, she accused the government of using "centralisation, commercialisation, and communalisation" to reshape the education system. While Sonia avoided mentioning the three-language policy, a key concern of ally DMK, the Dravidian party joined the attack, alleging an attempt to impose Hindi. Jairam Ramesh and DMK’s A Saravanan backed Sonia’s claims, intensifying the opposition’s stand. The BJP, however, strongly refuted the allegations. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defended NEP 2020, stating that the government is replacing British-era slavery with education that instils ‘Indianness’. The BJP also dismissed DMK’s opposition as a diversion tactic from its governance failures. With the NEP debate gaining momentum, will this policy reshape India’s education, or is it another political flashpoint?

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement