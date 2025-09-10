Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Nepal Crisis: Protests, PM Resigns As Deep Economic Woes Ignite Unrest

Nepal Crisis: Protests, PM Resigns As Deep Economic Woes Ignite Unrest

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 10, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 10, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

Nepal is in turmoil. Streets ablaze, riots raging, and the Prime Minister forced to resign. While the recent social media ban may have triggered the chaos, the root of Nepal’s crisis lies in its faltering economy. With unemployment stuck above 10% for decades, a per capita GDP far below its neighbours, declining investment, and rising debt without matching capital spending, economic despair has fuelled mass anger. What began as outrage over restrictions has spiralled into a deeper revolt against years of stagnation and missed opportunities. As Nepal struggles with both political instability and economic failure, the question remains: can the nation rebuild faith in its future?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended