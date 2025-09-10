Nepal Crisis: Protests, PM Resigns As Deep Economic Woes Ignite Unrest

Nepal is in turmoil. Streets ablaze, riots raging, and the Prime Minister forced to resign. While the recent social media ban may have triggered the chaos, the root of Nepal’s crisis lies in its faltering economy. With unemployment stuck above 10% for decades, a per capita GDP far below its neighbours, declining investment, and rising debt without matching capital spending, economic despair has fuelled mass anger. What began as outrage over restrictions has spiralled into a deeper revolt against years of stagnation and missed opportunities. As Nepal struggles with both political instability and economic failure, the question remains: can the nation rebuild faith in its future?