Nepal Erupts: PM KP Oli Resigns Amid Mass Protests | Parliament & PM’s House Attacked

Nepal is in turmoil as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned bowing to nationwide protests and what he called an “extraordinary situation” after the Army Chief reportedly refused his plea for protection. Violent protests has set Parliament set ablaze and his private residence torched by demonstrators. Sources tell India Today that Oli is preparing to flee to Dubai, citing “medical treatment.” The youth-led uprising against corruption, joblessness, inflation, and authoritarian rule mirrors recent upheavals in Sri Lanka (2022) and Bangladesh (2024). With Oli’s dramatic fall, Kathmandu is celebrating a “people’s victory,” but questions loom large: who comes next, and can Nepal find stability after this storm?