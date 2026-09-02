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Nepal Flood Miracle? One Turquoise House Stands As Family Survives Deadly Trishuli Disaster

Nepal Flood Miracle? One Turquoise House Stands As Family Survives Deadly Trishuli Disaster

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 2, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026, 2:16 PM IST

Amid the catastrophic Nepal floods that buried homes, swept away vehicles and destroyed entire communities, one remarkable story of survival has emerged from Trishuli. A turquoise-green house remained standing almost untouched while raging floodwaters devastated the surrounding area. Inside, Lakshmi Pandey and her family waited together, fearing they may not survive the disaster. But all of them made it through. Was it a miracle, or did the house's location and topography save the family? India Today's Ashutosh Mishra investigates this extraordinary story from ground zero in flood-hit Nepal.

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