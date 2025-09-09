Nepal Withdraws Social Media Ban After Deadly Youth Protests

Nepal has witnessed its most violent unrest in years after the KP Sharma Oli government banned 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and X. Protests quickly spread beyond Kathmandu, with stone-pelting, arson, and clashes leading to at least 20 deaths and hundreds injured. Security forces used tear gas, water cannons, and even live fire, while demonstrators stormed Parliament zones and set gates ablaze. Protesters, mainly Gen Z, coordinated via VPNs to bypass the blackout, framing the ban as a symbol of corruption and poor governance. Facing massive backlash and escalating violence, the Oli government has now withdrawn the ban following an emergency cabinet meeting, but anger on the streets remains intense.