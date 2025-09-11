Nepal’s Political Crisis: What It Means For India & South Asia

After days of violent clashes, calm is slowly returning to Nepal — but the political storm is far from over. With speculation around former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as an interim leader and the rising popularity of Kathmandu’s firebrand mayor Balendra Shah, Nepal’s youth-driven politics is taking a new turn. Shah, once a rapper highlighting corruption, has already stirred controversy by banning Indian films and promoting a “Greater Nepal” map. For India, Nepal’s unrest is more than a neighbour’s crisis — it is part of a broader arc of instability across South Asia, from Afghanistan to Sri Lanka to Bangladesh. Each development carries consequences for New Delhi’s security, diplomacy, and influence in the region. Watch the full report on this unfolding story.