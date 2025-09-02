Nestlé Ousts CEO Laurent Freixe After Relationship With Staffer Surfaces

Nestlé has dismissed its CEO, Laurent Freixe, following revelations of a romantic relationship with a company staffer. The move marks a major leadership shake-up at one of the world’s biggest food and beverage giants. Freixe, a long-time Nestlé executive, had been with the company for decades and was widely respected for steering its Americas operations. However, Nestlé cited its code of conduct and corporate governance principles as reasons behind the sudden decision. The development has sent shockwaves across the corporate world, raising questions about workplace ethics and accountability at top levels of management.