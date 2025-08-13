Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
New Income Tax Bill Passed| FM Explains 1961 Act Amendments, Exemptions, Standard Deduction

New Income Tax Bill Passed| FM Explains 1961 Act Amendments, Exemptions, Standard Deduction

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 13, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2025, 1:38 PM IST

Following the passage of the New Income Tax Bill, 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined key amendments to the existing Income Tax Act, 1961 in the Rajya Sabha. The changes include: tax exemptions on dividends, interest, and long-term capital gains for sovereign wealth and pension funds investing in infrastructure between 2020–2030, abatement of all block period assessments in search cases to boost Ease of Doing Business, clarification of the Rs. 75,000 standard deduction for salaried individuals under the new regime, and parity of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) with NPS. These amendments are also incorporated in the New Income Tax Bill.

 

COURTESY: SANSAD TV

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended