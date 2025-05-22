New India's Vow | Pakistan Won’t Get Our Water, Will Pay For Every Terror Attack: PM Modi

In a powerful and fiery address from Bikaner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exposes Pakistan's decades-long strategy of using terrorism against India. Declaring that Pakistan has never won a direct war, Modi warns that every terrorist act will now come at a heavy cost — for Pakistan’s army and economy. From failed attacks on India’s airbases to the threat of losing control over PoK and even water rights, PM Modi lays out India’s unwavering resolve. “Spilling Indian blood will cost Pakistan dearly,” he declares. This is not just a speech — it’s a warning, a declaration, and a show of strength. Watch the full video for PM Modi’s sharpest-ever words on terrorism, Pakistan, and India’s national security.