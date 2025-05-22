Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
New India's Vow | Pakistan Won’t Get Our Water, Will Pay For Every Terror Attack: PM Modi

New India's Vow | Pakistan Won’t Get Our Water, Will Pay For Every Terror Attack: PM Modi

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 22, 2025,
  • Updated May 22, 2025, 5:34 PM IST

In a powerful and fiery address from Bikaner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exposes Pakistan's decades-long strategy of using terrorism against India. Declaring that Pakistan has never won a direct war, Modi warns that every terrorist act will now come at a heavy cost — for Pakistan’s army and economy. From failed attacks on India’s airbases to the threat of losing control over PoK and even water rights, PM Modi lays out India’s unwavering resolve. “Spilling Indian blood will cost Pakistan dearly,” he declares. This is not just a speech — it’s a warning, a declaration, and a show of strength. Watch the full video for PM Modi’s sharpest-ever words on terrorism, Pakistan, and India’s national security.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended