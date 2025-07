Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has kicked off FY26 with double-digit growth. M.V. Ramana, CEO of Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), breaks down how the pharma major is evolving its strategy beyond generics—focusing on biosimilars, CDMO, consumer health, and a broader innovation push. As global pricing pressures persist, the company looks to deepen its presence in key markets while sustaining profitability.