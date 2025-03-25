New PNGRB Amendment Coming: Major Boost For Gas Sector By May!

AK Tiwari, Member of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), has announced a significant amendment likely to be implemented by the end of May. Highlighting substantial progress over recent years, PNGRB has focused extensively on reforming tariff structures and regulations to support the comprehensive growth of India’s gas sector. With authorization of over 35,000 km of pipelines—25,000 km of which are operational—PNGRB aims to expand city gas distribution networks, targeting more than 13 crore PNG connections and approximately 18,000 CNG stations. Further incentivization for pipeline operators and a unified tariff under the 'one nation, one grid, one tariff' scheme will significantly enhance accessibility and efficiency across India's gas value chain.