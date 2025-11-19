New Railway System Promises Big Savings For Home Builders Across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has introduced another major railway reform aimed at reducing the cost of home construction for India’s middle-class families. A new special tank container system has been designed to transport bulk cement across the country efficiently, safely, and without dust pollution. These containers can be filled directly at cement factories and dispatched to big cities, small towns, and district hubs where houses and PM Awas Yojana units are being constructed. The cement can either be supplied in bulk or bagged on-site. By cutting transportation costs and ensuring cleaner, faster delivery, the reform is expected to significantly lower the input cost of cement - easing the financial burden on millions dreaming of building their own homes.