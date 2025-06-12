New Satellite Images Expose Pakistan’s Cover-Up After Operation Sindoor Strikes

One month after India’s Operation Sindoor, Pakistan is still reeling from the strikes — and now, trying to cover them up. New high-resolution satellite images analyzed by India Today reveal visual proof of attempted concealment at key military sites: Bholari, Murid, and Jacobabad. Hangars, craters, and command centers have been patched, tarped, or hidden — not repaired, just obscured. From camouflaged roofs to missing debris, the pattern is clear: Pakistan is scrambling to erase the evidence. But the satellite doesn’t lie. As the world watches, these images expose not just the damage, but also the desperate attempts to hide it. With Ankit Kumar reporting from Delhi — the truth is in plain sight.