New Terminals, Metro Link: Bengaluru Airport’s Big Bet

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is preparing for a major scale-up. With Terminal 2 expansion underway and traffic projected to cross 70 million passengers by 2030, CEO Hari Marar outlines what’s next for India’s third-busiest airport. In this exclusive conversation with Business Today's Karishma Asoodani, Marar addresses key issues—managing capital and debt, international traffic growth, infrastructure readiness, and regulatory clarity. He also discusses cargo leadership, metro connectivity timelines, and the roadmap for a potential second airport in Bengaluru. As India’s aviation sector accelerates, can BLR emerge as the country’s next big hub?