New York's Next Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Three-Day Lavish Wedding In Uganda Sparks Global Backlash

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 28, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2025, 2:31 PM IST

Zohran Mamdani, the man poised to become New York City’s next mayor has made headlines for his three-day wedding in Uganda. The wedding became the world’s latest obsession — and controversy. Mamdani tied the knot with 27-year-old Syrian artist Rama Duwaji, the celebrations spanned continents, from Dubai to New York to Buziga Hill overlooking Lake Victoria. With over 20 special forces guards, cellphone jammers, and an invite-only guest list of international elites, the celebration was a fortress of festivity. But amid Uganda’s mourning period for a top Supreme Court judge, the timing sparked outrage from locals and netizens alike. Was this cultural celebration a personal milestone or a political misstep?

