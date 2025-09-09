Newly Appointed UK Home Secretary May Cut Indian Visas | Tighter Rules For Asylum Deportations

In her first announcement as UK Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood has warned that countries refusing to take back rejected asylum seekers could face tough new visa rules. The proposal includes cutting or suspending visas for nations where demand for UK visas is high but deportation cooperation is low — these include India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nepal. For India, which has long lobbied for easier UK visa access for students, professionals, and tourists, the move could have major consequences. Experts say details are still unclear, but restrictions could range from higher costs to outright suspensions. The UK says it will act “further and faster” to control irregular migration. How India responds could shape future bilateral ties.