Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Newly Appointed U.S. Envoy To India Reveals His Broad Focus To Deepen Bilateral Ties

Newly Appointed U.S. Envoy To India Reveals His Broad Focus To Deepen Bilateral Ties

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 12, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 12, 2025, 12:41 PM IST

US President Donald Trump’s nominee for the next ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said on Thursday that the Trump administration wants India, with its massive middle-class market larger than that of the US, to buy American crude and oil products, adding that the ongoing trade talks are aimed in that direction. Gor highlighted that India’s population of over 1.4 billion and its rapidly expanding middle class offer significant opportunities for the United States. The top US official’s comments, at a Senate committee hearing for the position of US ambassador to India, came at a time when the Trump administration has been pressuring India to end its oil trade with Russia, alleging that the deal helps Moscow fund its war in Ukraine, a demand India has unequivocally rejected.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended