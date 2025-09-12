Newly Appointed U.S. Envoy To India Reveals His Broad Focus To Deepen Bilateral Ties

US President Donald Trump’s nominee for the next ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said on Thursday that the Trump administration wants India, with its massive middle-class market larger than that of the US, to buy American crude and oil products, adding that the ongoing trade talks are aimed in that direction. Gor highlighted that India’s population of over 1.4 billion and its rapidly expanding middle class offer significant opportunities for the United States. The top US official’s comments, at a Senate committee hearing for the position of US ambassador to India, came at a time when the Trump administration has been pressuring India to end its oil trade with Russia, alleging that the deal helps Moscow fund its war in Ukraine, a demand India has unequivocally rejected.