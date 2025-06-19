Business Today
News
“Next Week Will Be Big”: Trump Signals Regime Change In Iran As U.S. War Plans Intensify

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 19, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 19, 2025, 6:05 PM IST

As the Israel-Iran conflict intensifies, U.S. President Donald Trump has made his most aggressive statement yet — openly dismissing a ceasefire and signaling direct military action and regime change in Tehran. Amid explosions in Iran’s capital, Trump issued a chilling statement, “Nobody knows what I’ll do… Next week will be big.” U.S. media reports now suggest that Trump has approved a strike plan on Iran, while deploying stealth bombers and the “Doomsday Plane” to reinforce military readiness. Tehran has responded with rage, calling Trump’s words “cowardly threats,” while Russian President Vladimir Putin warned against any assassination plot, publicly backing Iran’s leadership. Trump hit back at Putin, sharpening tensions on multiple fronts — from Tehran to Ukraine. As Washington signals escalation and Israel continues to strike, the world now watches closely: Will America join the war?

