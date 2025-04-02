Nilesh Jain On Consumption Stocks, Do Tariffs Matter?

In this episode of Daily Calls, Nilesh Jain, Head VP - Technical & Derivatives Research (Equity Research), explains whether Trump's tariffs will impact India's booming consumption story. He highlights that while sectors like autos, metals, and IT—which have significant exports—could be affected, the consumption sector remains largely insulated due to its domestic-driven nature. Given the current market volatility, consumption stocks act as a defensive play, making them attractive investment options. Stocks like Nestle, Tata Consumer, United Spirits, and UBL have already shown strong momentum, and further upside is expected.