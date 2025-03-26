Nirmala Sitharaman: 17% Pay Hike For Bank Employees & ₹10,000 For Pre-1986 Retirees

Nirmala Sitharaman provides important updates regarding the salary and pension revisions for bank employees. She highlights the quick signing of the 12th Bipartite Agreement within just 14 months, significantly reducing the previous delay of 30 months. Serving bank employees will receive a 17% increase in salary and allowances, totaling ₹12,449 crores for public sector banks. Pensioners, including pre-1986 retirees, will also benefit from increased ex-gratia, with payments raised to ₹10,000 per month for both retirees and their families.