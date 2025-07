Scaling up is actually the critical edge for anything to do with technology or with mass implementation. This is what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to say at the International Business Forum Leadership Summit on ‘From FFD4 Outcome to Implementation: Unlocking the Potential of Private Capital for Sustainable Development’, in Sevilla, Spain. The minister emphasised that unless the government was able to scale it up, the success of technology could fritter away.