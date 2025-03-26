Nirmala Sitharaman On The Fight Against Bank Fraud: ₹44,204 Crores Seized

Nirmala Sitharaman provides an update on the actions taken against bank frauds and money laundering over the last five years. As of January 2025, the Enforcement Directorate has handled 912 cases, attached or seized ₹44,204 crores of illicit proceeds, and restituted ₹22,276 crores to banks and legitimate claimants. The crackdown has resulted in 144 arrests and the filing of 239 prosecution complaints in special courts. Additionally, nine individuals have been declared fugitive economic offenders, and assets worth ₹749.83 crores have been confiscated. Watch to learn how the Indian government is relentlessly tackling financial crimes and protecting public money.