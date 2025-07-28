Business Today
Nirmala Sitharaman Outlines India's Top 3 Priorities: Growth, Global Role & Domestic Aspirations

Business Today
  New Delhi,
  Jul 28, 2025,
  Updated Jul 28, 2025, 2:53 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lays out India’s three key priorities in a fast-evolving global and domestic landscape. She emphasises that maintaining growth remains the foremost objective—not merely in terms of GDP, but through genuine value addition, job creation, and a robust GVA-led approach. Secondly, she highlights the importance of India’s role on the world stage, particularly in representing the Global South and contributing to the reshaping of international institutions for the next century. Lastly, she stresses the need to address the economic aspirations of every section of Indian society, not simply through direct support, but by creating an ecosystem that empowers people to grow.

