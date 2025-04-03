Nishikant Dubey Hits Out At Nehru & Indira Gandhi, Says PM Modi Has Made India A Global Power

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has made a strong statement, criticizing past Congress leaders for surrendering Indian territories. He claimed that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi forcibly handed over Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka in 1974. He also alleged that Jawaharlal Nehru gave away Tibet to China. In contrast, Dubey asserted that under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has gained global respect and influence. His remarks have sparked a political debate. Stay tuned for more updates!