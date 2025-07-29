Nishikant Dubey: Nehru Was More Than A Grandfather To Rahul & Priyanka, He Was Our First PM

From Liyaqat Ali to ‘Parivarvaad’, watch BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s rebuttal to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s address on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attack in the Lok Sabha. The MP from Godda, Jharkhand takes on the Gandhi siblings saying the countries ties with Jawaharlal Nehru was much more than the familial relations Priyanka and Rahul enjoyed with him. “He was our first Prime Minister and we have to face the consequences of the steps he took”, said Dubey. He also blamed the first Prime Minister for the partition of the country.