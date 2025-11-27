Business Today
NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba Calls New Labour Codes Biggest Post-Independence Reform, Pro-Growth

  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 27, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 27, 2025, 3:33 PM IST

NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba calls the implementation of the four new Labour Codes the most comprehensive labour reform since Independence. He says the Modi government’s consolidation of 29 central labour laws into four transparent, tech-enabled codes marks a major shift toward labour welfare, investment, and job creation. The new framework simplifies compliance by replacing multiple licences, registrations, and 31 returns with a single licence, single registration, and one return—fully electronic. Gauba highlights two major gains: allowing employers to hire fixed-term workers freely, and ensuring these workers receive the same benefits as permanent staff. He calls the codes pro-worker, pro-growth, and pro-jobs.

