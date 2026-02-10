NITI Aayog’s Suman Berry Unveils Roadmap Linking Growth And Net Zero

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Berry, along with OP Agarwal, released the report ‘Viksit Bharat & Net Zero’, outlining a comprehensive framework for India’s long-term transition. Speaking at the launch, Berry emphasised that India’s net zero journey must go beyond emissions reduction and be aligned with competitiveness, affordability and economic security. He underlined the need for clear policy instruments to match policy goals, drawing from global economic principles and India’s own reform experience. The report highlights a technology-agnostic approach focused on low-cost abatement pathways, while recognising India’s international commitments made at COP26. Positioning net zero as guidance for a broader economic transition, the framework aims to balance climate action with growth priorities, providing a benchmark for future policy deliberations.