At the launch of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ initiative, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed a striking transformation — Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill is now contributing to road construction. He said 80 lakh tonnes of waste have already been used in highway projects, helping reduce the landfill’s height. Emphasizing India’s shift toward sustainable infrastructure, Gadkari highlighted the use of waste, bamboo crash barriers, and eco-friendly materials in roads.