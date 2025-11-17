Business Today
Nitish Kumar Set For 10th Oath As Bihar CM; Modi To Attend Grand Ceremony

  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 17, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 17, 2025, 9:36 PM IST

After a sweeping NDA victory in Bihar, Nitish Kumar is all set to be sworn in as Chief Minister for a record 10th time. The ceremony will take place at Patna’s iconic Gandhi Maidan, where preparations are in full swing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several BJP CMs, and top NDA leaders are expected to attend. Nitish met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and is likely to resign on Wednesday before taking oath again. As the NDA moves forward, the next challenge lies in the distribution of ministerial berths, guided by seat share, caste balance, and regional representation. With another oath imminent, Nitish Kumar prepares to script yet another chapter in Bihar’s political journey.

