Nitish Kumar’s Big Move: 35% Reservation For Women & Bihar Youth Commission Ahead Of Elections

Just months before the Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has unveiled a bold strategy to empower women and youth. In a landmark decision, 35% of all government jobs across every level and department will now be reserved for women who are original residents of Bihar. This move aims to boost female representation in governance, tapping into the state’s powerful female electorate—nearly half of Bihar’s 7.64 crore voters. With women outvoting men (59.4% vs. 53%) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, their influence is undeniable. Alongside this, Nitish has announced the creation of the Bihar Youth Commission to tackle rising unemployment concerns, a direct response to mounting opposition pressure, including a looming Bihar Bandh led by Rahul Gandhi over voter list revisions. Is this a genuine step toward empowerment or a calculated political play? Join us as we unpack the implications of these game-changing decisions and what they mean for the intense battle for Bihar!