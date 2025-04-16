No Boeing, No Minerals, No Peace: US-China Tariff Tensions Push Global Trade To The Brink

The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China is putting huge pressure on exporters at China’s largest trade fair, the Canton Fair. With over 31,000 companies participating, many are facing the threat of losing key business from U.S. clients. As tariffs continue to rise, businesses are struggling with suspended operations, payment issues, and rising exchange rates. In response, China has stopped purchasing aircraft parts from the U.S. and has halted the export of critical rare earth minerals used in electronics, cars, and military equipment. Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping is working to strengthen alliances in Asia, visiting countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, and Malaysia. The ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China are causing major disruptions, and with over $400 billion in goods traded between the two countries each year, this conflict could have serious global economic consequences.