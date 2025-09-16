"No Equality, So People Convert?" | Siddaramaiah Sparks Religion Row Over Hinduism Comment

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ignited a fresh political and religious controversy with his bold remarks on religious conversions and inequality in Hinduism. During a public interaction, Siddaramaiah stated: “If there was equality in Hinduism, nobody would convert.” His comment was aimed at addressing the root causes behind religious conversions, suggesting that systemic inequality—not politics—is driving people to other faiths. But the fallout has been swift and sharp. The BJP has slammed the Congress leader, accusing him of selectively targeting Hinduism while staying silent on other religions. They’ve revived their "anti-Hindu" narrative against the Congress, fueling a new wave of political tension. On the other hand, Congress is refusing to back down. Ministers like Priyank Kharge have defended Siddaramaiah, even invoking the controversial Manu Smriti to underline deep-rooted caste and social inequalities in Hindu society. As this fiery debate plays out in public, it raises serious questions:

1. Is there truth in Siddaramaiah’s claim?

2. Are conversions driven by inequality—or political propaganda?

3. And will the CM stand firm or buckle under pressure?

Watch the full video. Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates on politics, religion, and society.