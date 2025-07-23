Business Today
No Farewell, No Trust: Chidambaram On Dhankhar’s Resignation As Vice President

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 23, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 23, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

In an exclusive with India Today Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram revealed what he believes led to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden resignation. Chidambaram claimed Dhankhar “overstepped” by admitting a motion against Justice Yashwant Varma, souring ties with the Modi government. With no farewell or formal sendoff, Chidambaram says the writing is on the wall: the government had lost trust in its own VP. This fallout, he adds, is emblematic of a deeper rift between the executive and the judiciary. Tune in to this explosive political scoop featuring sharp insights and sharp accusations.

