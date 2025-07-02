No Fuel For 15-Year-Old Petrol Cars, 10-Year Diesel Cars In Delhi

A sweeping directive from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced a complete fuel ban on petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years across Delhi. Starting today, these “end-of-life” vehicles will be denied refuelling at pumps. The decision—backed by a 2018 Supreme Court ruling—impacts over 6.2 million vehicles. Trucks, government vehicles, and even ambulances are not exempt. From November 1, this mandate will also apply to Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Sonipat. Watch this in-depth report with ground bytes from commuters, experts, and CAQM officials, as we explore how enforcement will work, what penalties await violators, and if this move can genuinely cut down Delhi's pollution levels.