No Fuel For End-Of-Life Vehicles In Delhi From July 1, 2025 | All You Need To Know

Starting today, the Delhi government has launched a major campaign to fight air pollution. Fuel will no longer be provided to End-of-Life (EoL) vehicles — that means diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. Petrol pumps across Delhi will deny fuel to such vehicles, following directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management. Traffic police and transport officials will have the power to issue challans or impound EoL vehicles. A detailed SOP has been issued: all petrol stations must maintain a manual or digital log of fuel denials, and automated cameras will help verify vehicle registration in real-time.