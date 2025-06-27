Business Today
No Fuel For Old Cars: Delhi Bans Refuelling Of End-Of-Life Vehicles From July 1

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 27, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 27, 2025, 9:18 PM IST

Starting July 1, Delhi will enforce a strict ban on refuelling end-of-life (EOL) vehicles—diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years—regardless of their state of registration. In a joint press conference, CAQM, Delhi Transport Department, and Delhi Police announced that fuel stations must deny service to such vehicles and log each instance. Joint enforcement teams will monitor compliance, and violations may lead to vehicle impoundment and penalties. Cameras have been installed to scan number plates in real-time. Officials urge citizens to voluntarily surrender EOL vehicles to avoid legal action and support clean air initiatives.

