No Job, No Investment, Just ₹23 Lakh: UAE’s Golden Visa Explained

There’s a new gold rush — not for oil, not for tech, but for Indian talent. In a major shift, the UAE has launched Golden Visa 2.0 — lifetime residency, no job or sponsor needed, just a one-time fee. Indian citizens, long drawn by the Gulf dream, now find an open door to permanent residence, palm trees, and a future among global elites. Under the current rules, Indian citizens typically secure the UAE’s Golden Visa by investing a minimum of AED 2 million (around ₹4.66 crore) in property or making substantial business investments. From ₹4.6 crore property requirements to a ₹23 lakh nomination route, the game has changed. And the UAE isn’t alone — even U.S. President Donald Trump has teased a "gold card" visa to woo Indian grads.