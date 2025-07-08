Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
No Job, No Investment, Just ₹23 Lakh: UAE’s Golden Visa Explained

No Job, No Investment, Just ₹23 Lakh: UAE’s Golden Visa Explained

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 8, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 8, 2025, 1:36 PM IST

There’s a new gold rush — not for oil, not for tech, but for Indian talent. In a major shift, the UAE has launched Golden Visa 2.0 — lifetime residency, no job or sponsor needed, just a one-time fee. Indian citizens, long drawn by the Gulf dream, now find an open door to permanent residence, palm trees, and a future among global elites. Under the current rules, Indian citizens typically secure the UAE’s Golden Visa by investing a minimum of AED 2 million (around ₹4.66 crore) in property or making substantial business investments. From ₹4.6 crore property requirements to a ₹23 lakh nomination route, the game has changed. And the UAE isn’t alone — even U.S. President Donald Trump has teased a "gold card" visa to woo Indian grads.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended