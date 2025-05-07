No Mercy After Pahalgam: India’s Silent Strike Hits 9 Pak Terror Camps With Pinpoint Precision

In a bold and precise counter-terror operation, India launched Operation Sindoor—a powerful response to the horrific Pahalgam massacre. In just 25 minutes, Indian forces targeted 9 terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, striking without crossing the LoC or international border. High-value targets like Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Muridke HQ, Jaish-e-Mohammad’s Bahawalpur base, and the Muzaffarabad transit camp were reduced to rubble using Rafale-fired SCALP missiles, HAMMER bombs, SPICE 2000 kits, and Harop drones. JeM chief Masood Azhar confirmed family losses. This strike delivers long-awaited justice while putting the nation on high alert against any retaliation.