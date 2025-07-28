No Modi-Trump Talk Amidst Operation Sindoor, Confirms EAM Jaishankar

During a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the House, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar clarified several key developments involving the United States and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He informed members that on 9th May, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance had warned Prime Minister Modi of an imminent large-scale Pakistani attack. In response, the Prime Minister issued a firm warning that any such aggression would face an appropriate reply from India. The attack, which did occur, was successfully foiled by the Indian armed forces — a feat Dr Jaishankar said deserved collective appreciation from the House. He further clarified that no trade discussions were linked to the operation at any point, and there was no communication between PM Modi and President Trump during the critical period between 22nd April and 17th June, countering claims of diplomatic back-channel links.